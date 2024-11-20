11 voters given wrong ballots due to error in Fresno County, officials confirm

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly a dozen ballots were sent out to Fresno County voters in the wrong precinct during the 2024 general election.

On Tuesday, the Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters Department said it has identified a small number of voters who were assigned to the wrong registration precinct during the November 5 election.

A statement went on to say, "These voters were then mailed or otherwise provided a ballot for their incorrect registration precincts, instead of the appropriate ballot based upon their registration addresses."

Officials say they have identified a total of 11 people who used the incorrect ballots to cast their vote on November 5.

The department says it is now working to figure out how the voters were assigned to precincts they do not live in and that it will take "all appropriate measures" to protect voters and prevent this issue in the future.

