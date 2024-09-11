13-year-old boy arrested for making online threats against Strathmore school, deputies say

STRATHMORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager was arrested for allegedly making online threats against a school in Strathmore on Tuesday.

Around 6:45 pm, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it was made aware of a social media post targeting Strathmore Middle School.

Officials say a 13-year-old boy posted a photo with a gun on social media, threatening the school.

Deputies went to the teen's home in Strathmore, where they took him into custody.

The teen will be booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.