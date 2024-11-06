CA Assembly District 8 race: George Radanovich (R) - David Tangipa (R)

Republican George Radanovich and Republican David Tangipa are facing off for California State Assembly District 8.

They are looking to replace Jim Patterson, who is termed out.

Radanovich is a Mariposa native who served in Congress from 1994 to 2010 before voluntarily retiring.

Tangipa is a former Fresno State football player who graduated with a degree in political science. Tangipa went on to work for Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

The 8th Assembly District covers all of Inyo, Mariposa, Mono and Tuolumne counties as well as parts of Calaveras, Fresno and Madera counties.