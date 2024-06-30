Men killed in suspected DUI crash near Reedley identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two men who were killed in a suspected DUI crash near Reedley have been identified.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the driver as 25-year-old Angel Reyes of Dinuba and the passenger as 36-year-old Andres Rivero Jr. of Reedley.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Englehart and Manning Avenues on Saturday night

Officers say a Chevrolet Malibu traveling south on Englehart failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of a Ford F-150 heading west on Manning.

The cars collided, killing both Reyes and Rivero Jr. inside the Malibu.

The people inside the F-150 suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

The CHP is investigating alcohol as a factor in the crash.