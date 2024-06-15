2 people injured following 3-car crash in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are injured after police say a driver failed to yield to traffic in northeast Fresno.

Police were called to a multi-car crash on Barstow Avenue and Fourth Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a driver on Fourth Street failed to yield to two cars traveling east on Barstow, pulling directly into their paths and causing the collision.

The crash sent one of the three cars into a building at the Wesley United Methodist Church.

The church says a woman's group had met there that morning and is thankful no one was injured.

They expressed concern about crashes in the area.

''Four years ago, we had a young person from Hoover High School that was killed in front of our church during a car accident," Paige Addington with the Wesley United Method Church said. "And then we have a semi that came up under one of the trees and hit a tree less than a year ago, and so that was a big mess too now we have this as a next piece."

Two of the drivers were injured and a third walked away without any injuries.

Authorities have not released the current conditions of the drivers injured in the crash.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.