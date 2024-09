4 recovering, dog killed following house fire in Tulare County

Four people are recovering, but a dog was lost after a house caught fire in Tipton.

Four people are recovering, but a dog was lost after a house caught fire in Tipton.

Four people are recovering, but a dog was lost after a house caught fire in Tipton.

Four people are recovering, but a dog was lost after a house caught fire in Tipton.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people are recovering, but a dog was lost after a house caught fire in Tipton.

Tulare County Fire reported the blaze at Thompson and Spencer Roads before 10 am Tuesday.

They say two patients have moderate burn injuries and two others are being treated for smoke inhalation.

We're told crews tried to revive a dog suffering from smoke inhalation but the pet did not make it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.