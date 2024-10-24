57th annual Fresno Coin Show kicks off this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coin collectors and treasure hunters alike are in for a treat this weekend in Fresno.

The Fresno Coin Show kicks off at 10 am on Saturday.

Ahead of the event, Action News sat down with James Obler from Fresno's Numismatic Society to talk about some of the rare finds and big pay days that have happened at this show.

The Fresno Numismatic Society's 57th Annual Coin Show is this Friday and Saturday at the American Legion Post 5-5-9 in Fresno.

It begins at 10am each day.

Admission is just $3 and those 16 and under get in for free.

