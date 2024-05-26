This project is one of several to improve air quality and public health in South Fresno.

Nearly 60 new trees planted at southwest Fresno school through partnership

Computech Middle School in southwest Fresno now has close to 60 new trees.

Computech Middle School in southwest Fresno now has close to 60 new trees.

Computech Middle School in southwest Fresno now has close to 60 new trees.

Computech Middle School in southwest Fresno now has close to 60 new trees.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Computech Middle School in southwest Fresno now has close to 60 new trees.

That's thanks to Fresno Unified School District staff and students, the Valley Air District, Central California Environmental Justice Network and Tree Fresno, who all partnered this morning to plant the trees.

Organizers say this will have a positive impact on public health in the Valley.

"It's poor air quality in this area, so when we add trees to the landscape, it takes the role of taking out particulate pollution, creating cleaner air and also water and creates shade, lowering the heat index in this region of the city," says Tree Fresno CEO Mona Cummings.

Volunteers planted a combination of live oak and Chinese pistachio trees around the school.

This project is one of several to improve air quality and public health in South Fresno through the Valley Air Urban Greening Grant/AB 617.

That grant will help fund a series of tree plantings throughout South Fresno over the next three years to beautify the area and improve health.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.