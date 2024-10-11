Accelerated workforce programs within SCCCD are preparing students for new careers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Accelerated workforce programs are helping get students trained, certified and prepared for new careers.

A new partnership in Fresno County is also making it possible for students to receive training free of charge.

Raul Salazar has been practicing welding since he was 14.

He says he learned from his dad, who is skilled but has never been certified.

"He told me, he's like, 'The only way you'll become a better welder than me is once you get certified because before that, you can't catch up,'" Salazar said.

So he started looking into certification programs and found out most private organizations cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Even though he was working full time, the cost was a barrier for him to reach his goals.

Then he was recruited by the State Center Community College District which offered a welding program for free thanks to a partnership with the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation.

"It's hard to come up with that money, so being able to come here for free, get the same certification as someone from a private school, I'm extremely grateful for this," Salazar said.

The EDC received a $23 million grant from the US Department of Commerce through the "Good Jobs Challenge."

The funding aims to position communities to help their residents get the skills they need to meet industry demands.

President and CEO of Fresno EDC Will Oliver says they specifically look for students from underserved communities who may not have this opportunity without added support.

"Our goal is to prepare and place 2,500 people from Fresno, Madera, Tulare and kings county's into high demand employment," Oliver said.

The EDC offers wrap around services to make sure students have help with transportation or child care needs as well.

The SCCCD puts on the 16-week welding course at its Fresno City College West Fresno Center.

The program helps train and certify the students.

It also connects them with employers who need employees.

"We have partnerships with a lot of local companies that are looking to hire welders," Sr. Program Specialist with The Training Institute at SCCCD Daniel Griffith said.

Multiple programs are available to help students reach their goals, including truck driving, human resource assistant, administrative assistant and medical office specialist.

"Our hope is that we can change their life through workforce education," Griffith said.

Students like Salazar already see a different life for themselves. One where he's in charge.

"In the long run, basically, what I want to do is open up my own shop," Salazar said.

"That's my end goal, in a couple years, open up my own shop where I'm going to be repairing all types of equipment," Salazar said.

To learn more about the welding program or other opportunities offered through this grant, you can find more information by clicking here.

