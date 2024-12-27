Accused Fresno kidnapper appears in court, pleads not guilty despite partial admission

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old boy during a carjacking in downtown Fresno last week appeared in a Fresno County Courtroom on Thursday.

Ventura Francisco Torres Romero used his public defender to enter not-guilty pleas to Judge John Vogt.

"Sir, I am going to appoint counsel to represent you," Judge John Vogt said. "We entered pleas of not guilty (and) denials of any enhancements."

Investigators say Romero jumped in an SUV near Mariposa and Fulton streets last Friday. A three-year-old boy was inside, left alone as his father briefly stepped out to pick up dinner.

Police considered using spike strips as they chased Romero on a busy Highway 99 and Belmont Avenue.

"Vehicle is out of control right now," a dispatcher said over police radios. "Still going westbound. Approaching Grantland."

Romero's blanket not-guilty plea comes as investigators tell Action News that Romero already confessed to parts of the crime.

"He did admit to our officers that he stole the vehicle, but he stated that he did not know there was a child inside until the officers stopped him," Fresno Police Department Sergeant Diana Trueba Vega said Monday.

She confirms the boy's father shouted that his child was inside as he tried to stop the carjacking. It is critical evidence that Action News Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi says a jury must carefully consider.

"The question becomes, 'Were the doors open? Were the windows open? Did he hear it?'" Capozzi said. "That's going to be an issue for a jury to make a decision on."

Romero also faces unrelated assault and battery charges from a September incident as he now fights the carjacking, kidnapping, and assault charges from December.

He remains at the Fresno County Jail on a $315,000 bail.

"We'll set the matter for a pre-preliminary hearing on Monday, January 6," Judge Vogt said.

