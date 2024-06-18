Ag Watch: Flowers in bloom at GT Farms in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local farm is really booming and blooming.

Pretty, colorful flowers are in bloom at GT Farms of Fresno County.

Right now, the dahlias are in season.

This is Gianina Thaoxaochay's, who owns the farm with her husband, favorite time of year.

"Yes, it's a lot of work but it's very peaceful. You see things are changing every day," explained Gianina.

Touteng and his wife Gianina listened to what consumers wanted.

Many of them requested flowers and herbs.

"We do grow a lot of herb like French tarragon, chive, basil and we have different kind of basil like Thai basil, purple basil, Italian basil and we have some oregano. and some sage," said Touteng.

"Customers demand, they're asking. They go we love your produce so we would like to add more vegetables," said Gianina.

You can find GT Farms at the Market on Kern on Wednesdays and in Old Town Clovis on Saturdays, selling everything from to squash to strawberries.

Their selections include purple and white bell peppers.

The Thaoxaochys put five kids through college by growing crops on their 20 acre farm.

The work's gotten harder but they still enjoy it.

"Out here is very peaceful and you can do what you want, do it on your own time," said Touteng.

The flowers make customers happy.

"They are very, very exciting. Some people they even ask me if they can volunteer to help me," said Gianina.

She hasn't taken anyone up on their offers yet.

