24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Allegiant adding new nonstop flights between Fresno and Portland

Matthew Cardenas Image
ByMatthew Cardenas KFSN logo
Tuesday, November 19, 2024 4:25PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Allegiant Airlines has announced new seasonal service between Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Portland International Airport.

Starting May 22, 2025, you can fly nonstop between the cities on Sundays and Thursdays.

The service is expected to last until mid-August 2025.

Allegiant made the announcement as part of 44 new nonstop routes and three new cities.

The airline also offers nonstop flights from Fresno to Las Vegas.

Tickets for Portland flights are already available online.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW