Allegiant adding new nonstop flights between Fresno and Portland

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Allegiant Airlines has announced new seasonal service between Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Portland International Airport.

Starting May 22, 2025, you can fly nonstop between the cities on Sundays and Thursdays.

The service is expected to last until mid-August 2025.

Allegiant made the announcement as part of 44 new nonstop routes and three new cities.

The airline also offers nonstop flights from Fresno to Las Vegas.

Tickets for Portland flights are already available online.