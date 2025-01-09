Altadena residents fight to save homes from deadly Eaton Fire

Firefighters are facing challenges with wind gusts in Altadena as residents desperately wait to learn the fate of their homes.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shocking destruction has been left behind in Altadena as the deadly Eaton Fire continues to rage.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there's was still black smoke billowing into the air, indicating that structures and homes were burning.

The flames burned some areas to the ground while sparing other neighborhoods.

Some residents are doing what they can to try to save their homes.

Action News spoke with two men who were busy scooping dirt into a bin, hoping to help smother some of the flames.

One of the men said they were aiming to "help as many people as possible" throughout the area.

Harry Karadjin just built his home in the last year

"I just wanted to go back and check on the house," said Karadjin, who returned to the area of Wednesday.

Karadjin was with Action News when his fears of losing his home were confirmed.

"Unfortunately, it's gone," said Karadjin.

"It was in tact in the morning and just a few hours later it's burning."

Richard Lemke is still hoping his home will make it through this ongoing disaster.

"Embers were landing in the Palm trees. I put some of those out," said Lemke.

"(We've) got a ways to go, you never know."

Water access has been worrisome for Lemke and those on the frontlines.

"We were running around with the hoses and it was enough to keep the embers down but then all of a sudden the water was off," said Lemke.

The next steps for Lemke and other homeowners are uncertain as flames rage on.

The powerful and gusty winds still remain a concern throughout Southern California.

