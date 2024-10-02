The American Cancer Society releases its new breast cancer report

A new report from the American Cancer Society on Tuesday reveals, breast cancer mortality continues to decline.

A new report from the American Cancer Society on Tuesday reveals, breast cancer mortality continues to decline.

A new report from the American Cancer Society on Tuesday reveals, breast cancer mortality continues to decline.

A new report from the American Cancer Society on Tuesday reveals, breast cancer mortality continues to decline.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A new report from the American Cancer Society on Tuesday reveals, breast cancer mortality continues to decline. Breast cancer mortality rates have dropped by 44% since 1989,

Continuing its three decades of decline, according to the new report.

But the data also highlighted other concerns.

"More than 300,000 women this year will get a new invasive breast cancer diagnosis," said Dr. Karen Knudsen, the CEO of the American Cancer Society.

RELATED: Valley doctors urge early mammogram screens to detect breast cancer

The new report also reveals there is a steeper increase in incidence for women under 50, as well as for Asian American and Pacific Islander Women.

Action News spoke with Dr. Knudsen about the findings.

"When we look at trends, there are still some challenges that we did not expect which require attending to," said Dr. Knudsen.

"We've really got to dig in and understand the why."

The numbers for Native and Alaskan Native women remained unchanged over the past three decades. The report also found that Black women continued to have a 38% mortality rate, compared to white women - despite a lower incidence rate.

"There's so much there for us to really understand about the nature of breast cancer and how it's manifesting itself in black women," said Dr. Knudsen. "But also ensuring that those women have access to quality cancer care."

Women who have dense breasts are also at higher risk of developing breast cancer.

RELATED: New walk-in mammogram clinic located inside Hanford Wal-Mart

"So important for women with dense breasts to understand what additional or different imaging maybe needed to identify breast cancer earlier," said Dr. Knudsen.

The American Cancer Society says while the disease is down among many groups, breast cancer is the most common among U.S. women.

Dr. Knudsen adds there's still more to be done in the fight.

"This is why it's so important that all women have access to the appropriate screening plan," said Dr. Knudsen, "and have their cancers detected at the earlier possible stages."

Click here to read the 2024- 2025 report.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.