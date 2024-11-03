Back to back crashes in Fresno County leaves 1 man dead and CHP car damaged

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a series of crashes that happened on the same Fresno County road.

Officers were called to Kearny Boulevard just west of Fair Avenue for a crash just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man was driving west on Kearney when his Toyota Camry veered off the road.

The car collided head-on with a tree and immediately caught fire.

The man was not able to escape the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash.

As CHP officers were investigating the deadly crash, a man suspected of DUI crashed into one of their patrol cars.

No officers were hurt and were outside of the car at the time of the crash.

The driver suffered minor injuries and will be booked into the Fresno County jail on DUI charges.