Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP says

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9:20 pm in the area of Elm and Laguna avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says the bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle.

Officers have not yet provided any details about what happened leading up to the crash.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.