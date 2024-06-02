Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in downtown Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who died after a car collided with his bike in downtown Fresno Sunday has been identified.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified him as 54-year-old Gabriel Ortega of Fresno.

Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Stanislaus and Van Ness Avenues.

Investigators say the man, now known as Ortega, may have made an unsafe turn leading up to the crash. They added it is still early in the investigation.

Ortega was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The driver of the car involved in the crash stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.