'Big Raven, Little Raven' program at Clovis campus helps support student's social-emotional needs

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Something as simple as a giant game of checkers is making an impact at Bud Rank Elementary School in Clovis.

It isn't necessarily an even game -- a sixth grader versus a first grader.

But Teacher Mike Derby says the design is intentional: "Big Ravens" are paired up with "Little Ravens."

"We have them paired with primary students, primarily first graders right now, that need a little more structure and a little more mentorship during recess," Derby said.

The idea started last year when Derby, a sixth-grade teacher, teamed up with Kristin Brewer, a second-grade teacher.

Derby identifies "Bigs" as those who are responsible and good role models.

Brewer helps identify "Littles" who can benefit from the extra guidance.

"There might be students having trouble choosing what to play. They might not have the communication skills of how to communicate during games or conflicts," Brewer said.

The "Bigs" help remind the "Littles" of the rules, demonstrate how to work well with others and help them work through conflicts.

"It makes me feel good because, like, now I know that he has friends and like he can have someone to talk with and all that," Sixth grade "Big Raven," Jared Carter said.

They also get to see their "Littles" progress throughout the year.

"I help him pack at the end of the day and at the beginning he was a little messy but at the end he was really neat," Sixth grade "Big Raven," Maddox Polanco said.

This is only the second year of the program, but Derby and Brewer are already seeing its benefits.

"At recess time, with kids sometimes get in trouble with rules or having conflicts with one another we've seen a decrease in those types of behaviors," Derby said.

They're also continuing to improve it.

The "Bigs" recently received conflict-resolution training from peer counselors at Clovis North and a $2,500 grant from the Clovis Unified Foundation allowed them to add non-traditional recess games, such as giant checkers and Jenga.

The educators say they're grateful to have students on campus who can help create positive change.

"The students often can do it better than the adults can do it, so they're great teachers," Brewer said.

Staff say they hope to expand the program to include second graders and maybe kindergartners.

They say they've also heard from other elementary schools hoping to implement a similar program.

