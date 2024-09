Boots in the Park returns to Fresno's Woodward Park this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the biggest stars in Country Music is coming to the Valley this Friday.

Jason Aldean is headlining Boots in the Park at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Action News spoke with the president of Activated Events Steve Thacher to hear about this year's show.

You can get your tickets by clicking here.