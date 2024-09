Bulls from Merced County part of PBR World Finals

Central California animal athletes are competing on the highest level when it comes to bull riding.

Central California animal athletes are competing on the highest level when it comes to bull riding.

Central California animal athletes are competing on the highest level when it comes to bull riding.

Central California animal athletes are competing on the highest level when it comes to bull riding.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California animal athletes are competing on the highest level when it comes to bull riding.

Bulls from Le Grand took the stage this year in the PBR World Finals.

We sat down with Stock Contractor, Wes Ibrahimi, to hear what it takes to care for these animals.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.