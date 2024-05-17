California drivers can get $400 to test proposed gas tax replacement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The state of California is conducting a pilot program to test an alternative to the gas tax and is inviting drivers to join.

The program is called "Road Charge."

It works by charging a fee based on the number of miles you drive each month, and it would apply to both gas and electric vehicles in California.

State lawmakers say it would be a fair and sustainable way to replace the gas tax.

As more people switch to electric and hybrid vehicles, the state is losing money on taxes at the pump.

Right now, CalTrans is offering up to $400 to 800 drivers to participate in the six-month pilot program.

To learn more and sign up, click here.