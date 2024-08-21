California insurances rates set to skyrocket

Car insurance rates are continuing to increase across the Golden State.

Car insurance rates are continuing to increase across the Golden State.

Car insurance rates are continuing to increase across the Golden State.

Car insurance rates are continuing to increase across the Golden State.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Car insurance rates are continuing to increase across the Golden State.

Janet Ruiz with the Insurance Information Institute says during the pandemic, officials did not approve hikes because there were less cars on the road -- but things have changed.

"The Department of Insurance has been looking at, and increasing rates appropriately, due to the higher costs of repairing, replacing labor," said Ruiz.

Ruiz says in addition, thefts, particularly with Kia and Hyundai's have also taken a toll on auto insurance agencies.

"Those cars didn't have immobilizers put in them the ones that were easy to steal, but car theft has been on the rise overall. Catalytic converters were being stolen to sell for parts," said Ruiz.

Senate Bill 1107 also adds to the financial burden, as it's escalating liability costs, while trying to give drivers more protection.

"The California liability limits with the $15,000 per person, $30,000 per accident, $5,000 property damage, there going to go up to $30,000, $60,000, $15,000, so the coverages are going to raise as of January 2025," said Mariela Alejandre, with Fiesta Auto Insurance.

Mariela Alejandre says they've also seen insurers leave the state due to the high costs.

While they help people get the best bang for their buck, she realizes the frustration drivers are facing.

"In the past two years, mine has gone up by $200, so we understand the difficulty of maintaining your auto insurance but again, there's always options," said Alejandre.

Alejandre recommends having a higher deductible to decrease your monthly bill, and shopping around for the best rates -- because this is a necessity.

"What we have noticed is a lot of drivers are driving without insurance, and it is very very important to have insurance," said Alejandre.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.