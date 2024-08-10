Calls for change after second deadly crash in days at Fresno County intersection

Two deadly crashes at a Fresno County intersection in just eight days have neighbors calling for change.

Two deadly crashes at a Fresno County intersection in just eight days have neighbors calling for change.

Two deadly crashes at a Fresno County intersection in just eight days have neighbors calling for change.

Two deadly crashes at a Fresno County intersection in just eight days have neighbors calling for change.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two deadly crashes at a Fresno County intersection in just eight days have neighbors calling for change.

The crashes took the lives of a 25-year-old Kaiden Bailey and 16-year-old Sandro Lazo, leaving their families devastated.

Joseph Benton lives just steps from where a 16-year-old was hit and killed while riding his bike Thursday night at Fowler Avenue and Perrin Road.

"Now a family has to go on the rest of their life without their son," said Benton.

He and his wife rushed over when they saw a damaged truck and a crowd.

"When we arrived on the scene, he was unconscious my wife kneeled down and was praying for him," recalled Benton.

The California Highway Patrol says Lazo was riding his bike along Perrin around 7:30 pm on Thursday night.

They say he turned his bike south onto Fowler in the path of a Dodge Ram Truck.

The truck did not have a stop sign and hit the teen.

Lazo's sudden death comes just days before he was supposed to start his junior year at Buchanan High School.

Clovis Unified released a statement that read, in part:

"Our hearts are heavy as we learned today of the unexpected loss... A mental health team will be available for students when they return to school."

The crash happened just days after another deadly crash at the same intersection that took the life of Bailey.

Dressed in white and carrying white balloons, friends and family gathered at Todd Beamer Park to remember the 25-year-old.

The park is a place filled with happy memories for those who knew Bailey.

His mom says he spent hours there skating when he first came to the US from Australia as a 12-year-old.

CHP says Bailey was hit and killed around 11:30 pm on July 31 while standing next to a stopped car on Fowler Avenue.

Bailey's mom says her son had family and friends across two countries that are devastated by his loss, and quote:

"The happiness and the love that he spread will be remembered for the rest of our lives. The pain of losing him will be there forever as well."

In the same statement she called for change on Fowler, wanting to see the speed limit lowered.

Benton also wants to see cars slow down in front of his house, and a stop sign added to Fowler at Perrin so he doesn't have to see any more lives lost so close to his home.

"I think these rural areas need a lot more stop signs and a lot more police presence," said Bento.

Both crashes remain under investigation, but neither are believed to be DUIs.

Action News did reach out to County Supervisor Nathan Magsig because that intersection is in his district.

He says he's aware of concerns in the area but wasn't available for an interview on Friday night.

A funeral service will be held for Bailey at 3 pm on Friday, August 16.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

