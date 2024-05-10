Train hits car in downtown Fresno, no injuries reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A train hit a car in Fresno overnight, blocking several intersections spanning from downtown to southeast Fresno for hours.

Police were first called out to the incident after 2 a.m. Friday morning.

They found a BNSF train stopped near City Hall at Q and Tulare streets, but it ran all the way down to Hamilton and East avenues.

Police say they believe someone was driving their car down the train tracks when the train hit the vehicle.

Officers did not find anyone inside when they arrived at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.