Celebrate Hispanic heritage at Fiesta Night

ABC30 is celebrating Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month by inviting you to Fiesta Night. Learn more from the organization's deputy director in this sit-down interview.

ABC30 is celebrating Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month by inviting you to Fiesta Night. Learn more from the organization's deputy director in this sit-down interview.

ABC30 is celebrating Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month by inviting you to Fiesta Night. Learn more from the organization's deputy director in this sit-down interview.

ABC30 is celebrating Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month by inviting you to Fiesta Night. Learn more from the organization's deputy director in this sit-down interview.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 is celebrating Hispanic Latin American Heritage Month by inviting you to "Fiesta Night."

The upcoming fundraiser supports the mission of "Centro La Familia Advocacy Services."

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with the organization's deputy director, Mario Gonzalez, to hear about all they do for the community.

To get your tickets to Fiesta Night, click here.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.