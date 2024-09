Children's book helping families dealing with Metastatic Breast Cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reading can help us connect and also bring comfort during difficult times.

A new children's book is helping do just that for families living with Metastatic Breast Cancer.

We caught up with Lauren Huffmaster, a patient ambassador and collaborated on the book "The Adventure Jar."

