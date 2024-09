Motorcyclist killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Tulare County early Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Tulare County early Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Tulare County early Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Tulare County early Thursday morning.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Tulare County early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Avenue 416 and Road 42 before 5:30 am, west of Dinuba.

Authorities say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene.

The driver of the other car involved stayed on scene.

Westbound traffic on Avenue 416 was closed for several hours as officials worked to clear the area after the crash.