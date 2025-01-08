City of Clovis begins annual Christmas tree pickup

All ornaments and decorations need to be removed, and flocked trees are not accepted.

The City of Clovis has kicked off its annual Christmas tree pickup. Trees will be picked up this week and next week.

The City of Clovis has kicked off its annual Christmas tree pickup. Trees will be picked up this week and next week.

The City of Clovis has kicked off its annual Christmas tree pickup. Trees will be picked up this week and next week.

The City of Clovis has kicked off its annual Christmas tree pickup. Trees will be picked up this week and next week.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Clovis has kicked off its annual Christmas tree pickup.

Trees will be picked up this week and next week.

Clovis residents can leave their tree on the curb, lying on its side where they typically leave the trash bin.

It can also be placed in the green organics bin, but it will need to be cut in two-foot sections to make sure it fits.

All ornaments and decorations need to be removed, and flocked trees are not accepted.

If you leave your tree on the curb, it may be picked up on a different day than your usual trash pickup.

