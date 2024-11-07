According to the notice sent by the city, more than $1.3 million was owed to the city of Fresno.

The City of Fresno has officially terminated its ground lease at Granite Park with the Central Valley Community Sports Foundation.

City of Fresno regaining control of Granite Park The City of Fresno has officially terminated its ground lease at Granite Park with the Central Valley Community Sports Foundation.

City of Fresno regaining control of Granite Park The City of Fresno has officially terminated its ground lease at Granite Park with the Central Valley Community Sports Foundation.

City of Fresno regaining control of Granite Park The City of Fresno has officially terminated its ground lease at Granite Park with the Central Valley Community Sports Foundation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno has officially terminated its ground lease at Granite Park with the Central Valley Community Sports Foundation.

The foundation was notified back in May of the many defaults that needed to be repaired to remain as the lease holder and operator.

According to the notice sent by the city, more than $1.3 million was owed to the city of Fresno.

This includes back rent of just over $700,000, PG &E fees over $263,000, along with Water and Sewer Fees at more than $150,000 and billboard revenue at more than $180,000.

Although the city will no longer be subsidizing the foundation's operations at Granite Park, all existing agreements for baseball and soccer events will continue to be honored by the City.

