Class of 2024 graduating amid Valley heat wave, some start times pushed back

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some schools in the Central Valley are making adjustments to their graduation ceremonies.

Clovis West High School will be pushing back its ceremony start time on Wednesday from 7:30 pm to 8 pm because of the heat.

On Tuesday morning, Clovis North High School students were setting up and practicing to walk across the graduation stage.

Later in the evening, families and friends of the Class of 2024 filled up the stands at Veterans Memorial Stadium to celebrate their accomplishments.

"Graduation is such a rite of passage," said Kelly Avants with the Clovis Unified School District. "When you attend one of our ceremonies, they really are celebrations of our graduating class."

With a heat wave expected over the next few days, Clovis Unified is making sure that people stay safe.

"Everything from hydration emphasis," said Avants. "Talking to kids starting early in the day, making sure they're hydrated before coming to the event. Same thing for anyone attending.

Four graduations are happening this week within the Clovis Unified School District.

Several Valley graduation schedules have been adjusted to avoid the height of the heat.

Avants said starting ceremonies later in the evening helps beat the heat.

"Our stadiums are situated in such a way that by the time the gates are opening, much of the stands are in the shade by the time graduation starts the fields are in shadow," said Avants.

Ahead of the excessive heat on Wednesday, Clovis West High School will be pushing its ceremony back to 8 pm.

The Fresno Unified School District is also taking precautions, including having cooling stations on site.

"In those stations we have, we'll have ice available, water, cool towels, and port-a-cool systems. It will be continuously be blowing cold water on those who are impacted by the heat," said Bryan Wells, the Assistant Superintendent at the Fresno Unified School District.

At McLane High School's graduation on Tuesday night, workers kept the water stocked and paramedics were also at the ready.

The district is also giving out hand fans to every guest, which were put to good use.

With temperatures hitting the triple digits, Fresno Unified has pushed back the start time for Duncan Polytechnical High School from 7 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday.

"We wanted to make sure that we had that those type of a mitigation," said Wells. "They'll let the sun go down a little bit lower, so that way families will be safe."

