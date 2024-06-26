Clean up your yard and help feed animals at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can help feed exotic animals that call Fresno Home and clear up your yard in the process.

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo wants your tree trimmings, shrubs, and leaves for its "Browse Program."

Animals that enjoy the donations include elephants, rhinos and orangutans.

You can drop off pesticide-free Xylosma, Mulberry, Chinese Pistache, Carob, Bamboo, Arundo grass and Chinese Elm.

You can enter the zoo from either Belmont or Olive Avenues to get to the drop-off location.

The approved area is west of Golden State Boulevard.