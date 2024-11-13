Cleanup underway after powerful storm in Fresno

Crews were hard at work Tuesday at a Central Fresno apartment complex, freeing cars from a toppled tree.

Cleanup underway after powerful storm in Fresno Crews were hard at work Tuesday at a Central Fresno apartment complex, freeing cars from a toppled tree.

Cleanup underway after powerful storm in Fresno Crews were hard at work Tuesday at a Central Fresno apartment complex, freeing cars from a toppled tree.

Cleanup underway after powerful storm in Fresno Crews were hard at work Tuesday at a Central Fresno apartment complex, freeing cars from a toppled tree.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews were hard at work Tuesday at a Central Fresno apartment complex, freeing cars from a toppled tree.

The shocking sight left residents in fear Monday night.

"It was loud and scary, my kids got so scared," said Karla Sanchez, a resident.

The powerful storm increased calls for the Fresno Fire Department, from downed power lines to electrical hazards.

"We actually responded to 221 incidents yesterday, on average we average about 140 calls a day. So all the calls that we went to were all the normal calls that we go to -- plus there was quite a few that were weather related," said Josh Sellers with the Fresno Fire Department.

Collapsed trees, like some at Woodward park, are what City of Fresno Public Works crews also responded to the most.

"Yesterday, we had over 100 calls related to trees. Some of those were full trees down, some limbs, and then some turned out to actually be duplicates," said City of Fresno Public Works Director Scott Mozier.

Teams still out Tuesday as more tree limbs fell - now leaving a hole in front of a Central Fresno home.

As crews clean up the damage and debris, they are now working to prepare for what's to come as temperatures drop.

"What our crews will be doing in the weeks to come, ramping up the street sweeping program to address a lot of the leaf debris in neighborhoods. Then we've already insured that all of the pumps for example, with those street underpasses at the railroad crossings that those are all in good working order," said Mozier.

Fresno city Crews do plan on cleaning up these trees at Woodward park by the end of the week.

City of Fresno residents can report any damage through the FresGO app.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.