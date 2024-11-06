Clovis East grad Bryson DeChambeau called onto stage with Donald Trump

During Donald Trump's election-night speech to supporters, he called the reigning US Open champion and Clovis East grad up to the stage.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- During Donald Trump's speech to supporters in Palm Beach, Florida, he took a moment to recognize a local golf champion.

Clovis East grad and reigning US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau was called up to the stage by Trump.

"We have up here today the US Open Champion. He's a fantastic golfer..." Trump complimented while looking around for the Clovis East alum.

DeChambeau would make his way onto the stage with applause from the crowd.

"He has a great career going. Great US Open, Bryson. That was a fantastic job," Trump said.

DeChambeau won the 2024 US Open Championship this past Father's Day, beating Rory McIlroy by one shot at Pinehurst No. 2.

This year's win was his second US Open Championship.