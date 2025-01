Clovis Unified students teach parents about Career Technical Education programs

CTE programs allow students to explore their passions before furthering their education and even offer internship opportunities.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified students taught parents and their peers about the district's CTE programs at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Building.

The "Career Technical Education Night" features all 21 pathways currently offered by the district.

The career fields include everything from construction to emergency services.

