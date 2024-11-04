Coalinga College chemistry students at Firebaugh Center receive recognition for idea

College students are getting creative to come up with solutions to some of our nation's biggest problems.

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- College students are getting creative to come up with solutions to some of our nation's biggest problems.

Dr. Kenneth Henry is the chemistry teacher at Coalinga College's Firebaugh Center.

He's always looking for ways to challenge his students with real-life scenarios.

"It's like a lot of time, I know that they're capable, but it's just they don't know it yet," Henry said.

So Dr. Henry asked his class to look at electric vehicle lithium batteries and find alternatives since they're the only type of battery available right now.

Students jumped right in and worked in groups to come up with ideas.

For "Team Milk", which was made up of four students, including brothers Adam and Salvador Ovalles, they wanted to look at replacing lithium with calcium.

"In theory, it should be, you know, as strong, you know -- up there with the lithium-ion battery -- and based off of a financial standpoint, it's way cheaper," Salvador said.

Through support and a partnership with M.E.S.A. (Math, Engineering, and Science Achievement), students were able to test their theories.

The M.E.S.A. Director, Zachary Soto, says the program provides support with tutoring, innovation, and a maker space where students were able to create 3D models and test their proposals.

"It's very important to provide that support and just to give them that experience that they might not have," Soto said.

The hard work and added support paid off when the students entered their projects into the National Community College Innovation Challenge.

Team Milk finished top 12 in the country and was invited to compete and share their proposal with lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

"Everyone there was really nice and supportive. They really gave me a sense of confidence," Adam said.

The students say they couldn't have done it without the help of their teammates, their professor and M.E.S.A.

For the Ovalles brothers, it was their first time in Washington, D.C. and first time on an airplane.

They say the experience and success make them excited for their futures.

"It made me realize that just because I'm from a small town doesn't mean that I can't achieve other things that people from bigger cities or with more opportunity can achieve," Salvador said.

The next group of students are preparing their ideas to submit to the innovation challenge.

Staff say they hope a team will finish top three in the future.

