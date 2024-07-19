Color Rhythm Salon elevating your salon experience in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- A new hair salon in Northeast Fresno is capturing the artistry of healthy hair.

Our Small Business Spotlight is showcasing how Color Rhythm is elevating your salon experience and the next generation of talent.

Much like its clients get when leaving the chair, the salon in the Northwood Village shopping center off Fresno Street and Alluvial is getting a new look.

"I wanted us to be known for color. we specialize in doing it the right way healthy hair," said Neil Hughes, owner and master stylist at Color Rhythm salon.

Hughes recently moved to the Central Valley from San Diego with more than 22 years of experience in the hair care industry.

"I've been salon owner for 16 of those years," Hughes said.

This Hybrid salon features independent and commissioned stylists, creating advancement opportunities for new talent.

"We give them that opportunity so they don't have the overhead of having to pay for your own chair each month and all your products," Hughes explained.

Hughes says the learning doesn't stop at graduation for these "up and comers." In-house education, on advanced techniques and maintaining healthy hair, provide a foundation for new stylists to find their place in the industry.

"They come in as an assistant they take classes a couple times per months to educate themselves and assist the stylist and build their confidence so they can hold their position behind the chair," said Hughes.

Giving you the opportunity to maintain your beauty without breaking the bank.

"The younger stylists charge a lot less it makes it extremely affordable. you know with inflation everything's going up master stylists often charge for their skill and the time they put in," said Hughes.

One standard remains the same throughout: you'll leave feeling nothing short of pampered.

"Every client gets full head scalp manipulation treatment. we give neck massages. this is everyone's favorite part," Hughes said.

The Kevin Murphy products used are available for purchase in the retail space up front.

"Most of us are Vidal Sassoon trained so were extremely precise when it comes to hair cutting as well were just focusing on color because that's the most important element as far as science meets art and just getting it right," said Hughes.

Something you can find in the mirror and on the walls, as Color Rhythm will be an ArtHop location on the third Thursday of every month.

"We teamed u with be awesome and they're going to be curating our art shows moving forward. so every month there will be new art here," said Hughes.

The color Rhythm salon grand opening and ribbon cutting is happening Thursday, August 1st.

Join them from 6 - 8 in the evening.