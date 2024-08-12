Highway 99 in Madera back open after closure due to crash

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A portion of Highway 99 in Madera County is back open after an overnight closure due to a crash.

It happened in the northbound lanes but also ended up blocking the southbound side.

California Highway Patrol Madera shared images of the crash which involved a semi and a pick-up truck.

It happened just after 7:30 pm Sunday on southbound Highway 99 near Avenue 12.

Officers say the driver of the big rig made an unsafe lane change, colliding with the pickup.

Both trucks then crashed into the temporary barrier in the construction zone and crossed over into the southbound lanes of the freeway.

Both drivers were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with minor injuries.

Video from a Caltrans camera shows the traffic backup caused by the collision.

Traffic was diverted to Avenue 12 as crews worked to remove the vehicles and debris, as well as re-position the roadway barriers.