As the flames burn near the ocean, calmer winds have allowed for more support from the air on Thursday.

Crews attack Palisades Fire from the air as fierce winds weaken

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KFSN) -- An intense inferno continues to scorch through Pacific Palisades on Thursday.

"It is safe to say that the Palisades Fire is one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles," said Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley.

More than half of this coastal community is now leveled, and the battle is far from over.

Those on the frontlines are still trying to get a handle on this blaze.

The fast flames sparked Tuesday, forcing thousands of people to evacuate while others became trapped.

Firefighters focused on saving lives before property.

The fierce fight continues as warnings remain in place.

"We are still under a red flag warning with extreme fire behavior possibilities," said Chief Crowley.

As the winds died down Tuesday, super scoopers were able to take flight, bringing much needed waterdrops to the fire line.

There were still some home standing as multiple hotspots continued to burn throughout the city.

The unprecedented conditions across the Los Angeles area have left grief in their wake.

"Ironically, today has turned into a day of mourning for more reasons that one as we mourn the loss of lives and property across our county," said Kathryn Barger, LA County board supervisor.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says now is the time for unity, as it will be a long road to rebuild.

Law enforcement says they have already arrested 20 people who took this opportunity to loot homes.

