Crews work to prevent flooding as storm passes through Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fallen leaves line the streets in Merced as rain and wind has swept through Central California.

Public works crews cleaned up the leaves and cleared out gutters during a break in the storm Tuesday.

They send us notices to pile up your leaves so far from the curb so they can just sweep them up," Merced resident Cecilia Vargas explained.

Vargas is doing her part to help out crews, and she's glad to see them in her neighborhood.

"They're cutting down the trees that need to be cut down and they're doing a great job," Vargas said.

This effort to prevent storm damage comes nearly two years after destructive flooding on Cooper Avenue in Merced.

Businesses were filled with more than two feet of water, forcing owners to use tractors, kayaks and even boats to get to their belongings.

Stephanie and Neil McLeod have lived in the area for over 30 years.

They say fortunately, they only experienced some flooding once a few years back.

"There was a big puddle but it didn't get more than halfway up the sidewalk," Neil explained.

The couple credits the city for preventing that from happening again.

Crews from a number of agencies have shored up levees, cleared out debris that can clog channels - and even lined canals with plastic to prevent the banks from washing out.

Still, as we head into the winter months, the Merced County sheriffs office wants you to be prepared.

"With the weather changing, we're hoping people take the extra steps slowing down, staying safe, get to the destination and let the other people around you get to the destination as well," Michael Domingue with the Merced County Sheriff's Office said.

The City of Merced has launched a Weather Readiness Hub, where you can track downed trees, find sandbag locations, and stay on top of the latest information related to the storm.

