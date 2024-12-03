Cyber Monday: How to protect your wallet

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Stores in Old Town Clovis had a little lull on Monday after a bustling weekend.

"There's something for everyone at all different ages and I try to do that," said Tanya Demanty, who owns Bauble and Thread in Old Town Clovis on Pollasky Avenue.

She's noticed a slight increase in sales compared to last year and said she's grateful to the people who shop small.

"If you wanna have the experience and just kind of stroll around and enjoy the community and all of the different entrepreneurs that have started their businesses, supporting them is a great idea," said Demanty.

But big retailers are also relying on a busy holiday shopping season. This video shows an Amazon fulfillment center in full swing on Cyber Monday.

"We actually spend most of the year preparing for the holiday season. But as you can see behind me this is one of our busiest shopping days of the year, but it's actually business as normal for us," said Amazon Vice President of Global Workforce Health and Safety, Sarah Rhoads.

Adobe Analytics, which tracks internet shopping trends, said consumers will dish out more than $13 billion, that's a 6% increase from last year's numbers.

But if you're scrolling for deals, cyber security experts said take precautions.

"All scams work on fear. A lot of times it's fear of missing out, especially during the holiday season," said Destin Watkins, a digital forensic analyst with the Clovis Police Department.

And so, when you receive an email, you might see a great deal, but it's a limited time so if you have to click a link within the next hour, that's a hallmark of a scam."

Watkins recommends always using two factor authentication when making an online purchase.

He also suggests doing your online shopping on a computer so you can get a full picture of the site and the type of card you use matters too.

"They'll try to get you to buy something with a gift card or to use your debit card. Once I have access to your debit card information, they can drain your bank account. Credit cards are always the best way to buy things online because at least you have a form of protection there," said Watkins.

Economists expect the peak times for online shopping will be from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday with roughly $16 million being spent every minute.