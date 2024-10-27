Deadly crash into orchard in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. -- One person is dead after crashing into an orchard in Merced County on Sunday morning.
The California Highway Patrol says a person was driving a white Ford Ranger east on El Capitan Way near Sycamore Street, east of Delhi, at about 2:30 a.m.
The ranger veered to the left across the westbound lane for unknown reasons, crashing into an orchard and catching on fire.
The Merced County Sheriff's office found the ranger after 3:00 a.m.
Officials say the person died at the scene from their injuries and has not been identified.