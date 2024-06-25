Deputies searching for car in connection to deadly shooting at Halloween party in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are searching for a car that they believe could be tied to a shooting that left a man dead at a Halloween party in Fresno County.

The shooting happened around 1:40 am on October 29th, 2022 after a large fight broke out at a house party near Hedges and DeWolfe avenues.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Angel Zuniga, who was not involved in the fight, was struck by gunfire and died at the home.

By the time deputies arrived, most of the 200 party guests had already left the home.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video featured in the above player is from a previous story and will be updated.)

On Monday, the sheriff's office released a photo of a car that is believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Officials describe the car as a late 90s light-colored Lexus LS400 with a partial license plate of #8YKX***.

Authorities are searching for a late 90s light-colored Lexus LS400 with a partial license plate of #8YKX***.

No arrests have been made, but detectives have been working to keep the case from going cold.

Earlier this month, Zuniga's mother and aunt joined the sheriff's office for a public plea for information related to the shooting.

Detectives told Action News at the time that a recent tip helped them get closer to cracking the case.

They're hoping another tip could provide the last bit of information they need.

A $13,000 reward is being offered for information related to Zuniga's murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867).