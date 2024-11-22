Dine and Dish: Miguel's Salsa Taqueria in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Inside Peacock Market on Tollhouse Road in Clovis, the dishes at Miguel's Salsa Taqueria offer a different take.

"Yeah, they're unique to Jalisco and to Michoacan," says Miguel Segura. "Like the tacos dorado, those are something my mom used to love making us all the time."

"Every time we went to her house, it was something different that she needed to teach me how to make," says Lisa Segura.

Miguel's parents have passed, but mom Josephine's recipes live on through his wife's cooking.

"Here, I have our tacos dorados," Lisa said. "This is our crispy tacos. It means 'golden tacos' in English."

They're fried to give them an extra crunch.

"When they come in, they have exactly what my mother used to make right here," Miguel said.

A customer once asked the Segura's to make a loaded tamale - one grilled in colorado sauce and rolled in cheese.

"So you've got a double scoop of the meat on top of the tamale," Lisa said.

Plus guacamole, salsa, jalapenos and sour cream.

"The super burrito has rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of asada, barbacoa, chicken," Miguel said.

Miguel's salsas, though, got the business started.

"The first thing that you'll notice is the salsas are all blended," he said.

One honors his mother.

"We named it 'Sunset' because it's her legacy going out in the sunset," he said.

