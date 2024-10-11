Dine and Dish: Namikaze in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Namikaze at Champlain and Perrin in northeast Fresno offers what it calls contemporary Japanese cuisine with a cool California twist.

"We'll do something traditional and then like a little twist to Japanese food," co-owner Sayuri Edwards.

Sushi Chef Daniel Howerton detailed the culture-blending dish known as the chirashi pizza.

"Two layers on rice paper deep fried so it's nice and crispy. On the bottom layer you get some avocado and some of our pizza sauce, which is basically a sweet chili type sauce. And then it's salmon, tuna, tilapia," Chef Howerton said.

It's topped with the Japanese mint shiso, sprouts, spicy mayo and fish eggs, or tobiko.

"Chirashi means in Japanese 'scatter around'," Sayuri said. "We wanted to do something a little unique and we also wanted to focus on vegan, vegetarian, maybe gluten free options."

Namikaze's vegan sushi is extremely popular especially the sushi roll with vegetables and avocado known as 'Baby Groot.'

"Definitely took the name from Groot from 'Guardians of the Galaxy,'" Edwards said. "I love Marvel."

The miso-tahini sauce was a wonderful addition to the rolls. A little maple syrup makes it sweet and salty.

"I really like the attention to detail," Chef Howerton said.

Pork belly dishes and chicken and beef teriyaki are available and Sayuri suggests you try a lunch combo.

"Today I pick fried rice with the braised pork belly with seasoned egg and the poke bowl," Sayuri said.

The pork belly is tender inside with crispy edges and the poke bowl was wonderful.

"You can customize these however you want but that is our basic poke bowl," Chef Howerton said.

"I really want people to try our ramen," Sayuri said. "Our fried rice is top selling."

