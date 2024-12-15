Two displaced following house fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are without a home after a fire broke out overnight in Fresno County.

Fire crews responded this morning to Central Avenue near McCall, just north of Del Rey.

Officials say firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room where it started, due to quick action and coordination.

Sanger Fire Department and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office assisted the firefighting efforts.

The Red Cross is helping the two people who are now displaced.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.