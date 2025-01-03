Driver arrested, passengers detained after leading Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies on chase

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man could soon face several charges after a high-speed chase with deputies in Fresno County.

It started just before 12:30 a.m. Friday at Hughes and Belmont avenues, the deputies spotted what they thought was a possibly stolen vehicle.

The driver refused to pull over, leading deputies on a 20-minute chase through several Fresno streets.

During the pursuit, the driver stopped to let out two passengers.

As the pursuit continued, deputies say the driver was seen throwing stolen checks out of the car.

Deputies soon used a spike strip to stop the car at Hughes and Dudley.

They found mail inside the car from Fresno, Clovis and Reedley saying it did not belong to the driver.

He was taken into custody for the pursuit. The passengers were detained but not arrested.