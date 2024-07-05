Families brave the Fourth of July holiday heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Misters were hard at work at Chukchansi Park.

On the field, the Fresno Grizzlies were getting ready for Thursday night's game underneath the hot sun.

Outside the stadium, excited fans stood in the shade with their hats and water in hand to enjoy the action on the field and the show in the sky.

"They are not frugal with their fireworks," said Sandra Cantu of Selma. "They put out, like I said, this great show."

Cantu made sure she came prepared to handle the heat of the holiday.

"I hydrated yesterday and this morning," said Cantu. "I feel pretty hydrated. I feel good, try not to think about the heat. The hat helps a lot."

Besides the misters around the stadium, a splash pad provides a refreshing retreat for kids and adults. The Grizzlies took extra precautions to make sure people stay hydrated and healthy.

"We do allow sealed bottled waters to come in," said Derek Frank, the president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "So bring in your bottled water with you, stay hydrated."

Franks also adds medical staff are also on-site for both the players and fans.

With the game starting in the evening, Franks said the shade also gives people relief from the heat.

Over at Lamonica Stadium in Clovis, Freedom Fest organizers were also getting ready for their fireworks show, which is expected to draw a big crowd.

But the heat is playing a factor in the turnout.

"At the end of the day people want to be comfortable or not so uncomfortable," said Eddie De Leon with the Kiwanis Club of Clovis.

Families either sat in the shade or set up tents to shield them during the peak of the heat.

Samuel Rowland and his family made sure to pack a lot cold drinks. It's their first time coming to Freedom Fest to catch the fireworks.

"We have an ice chest filled with a bunch of water and Gatorade," said Rowland. "Unfortunately, they're all frozen right now but using them as ice packs works really well."

To make sure families stay healthy, a first aid tent was on-site. But a cooling center was also available for people.

"We've got a room reserve for just that situation," said De Leon. "If somebody just overheats, we've got a room that we can put them in and chill out."

De Leon said Freedom Fest is one the biggest fundraising events for the group and the money made goes back into the community.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.