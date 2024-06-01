Firefighters kept busy as multiple fires break out across Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Friday, multiple grass fires kept Central California firefighters busy.

"It looks like we're going to have a hot long summer," said Chief Timothy Henry with the North Central Fire Protection District. "We're going to be chasing a lot of these fires."

In the morning, Fresno firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire that was threatening homes on Floradora and Marks Avenue in West Central Fresno.

Firefighters said while the cause is still under investigation, it looks like the fire started along the road.

Then in the afternoon on Belmont and Valentine Avenue, about a mile a way from that incident, firefighters put out another vegetation fire.

Cell phone video shows the flames destroying several vehicles on the property.

While the fire didn't damage any buildings, it did burn about two acres.

"This time of year as the grass starts to dry out it becomes quick moving," said Battalion Chief Lance Morton with the North Central Fire Protection District.

At Plumas and Florence Avenue in Southwest Fresno, the Fresno Fire Department also took quick action to knock down a vegetation fire.

The fire broke out just after 4:30 in the afternoon.

The crackling flames could be heard, as smoke covered the area.

"It took our firefighters about 20 minutes to get knock down on the fire," said Rob Lee, a firefighter with the Fresno Fire Department. "It grew to about three acres in size."

With fire season ramping up, crews are gearing up.

"Year round, our minimum response to a vegetation fire is one engine," said Lee. "During this time of the year, we have two engines going on initial dispatch."

Meanwhile, Fresno County Fire said its responded to over 10 grass fires in the last several days, which have burned over 1,200 acres in total.

"We try to get their as quick as possible," said Battalion Chief Seth Brown with Fresno County Fire.

"Then when we get there, we typically dispatch two fire engines to a reported grass fire. If they need more resources, we're trained to immediately ask for more resources."

Fresno County Fire said their stations are strategically placed.

"They're based on where are our incidents have historically happened most frequently," said Brown.

With fire season already here, firefighters are urging you to cut any dry grass around your home. They stress that you cut the grass with a weed eater or whacker.

