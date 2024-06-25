Evacuation warnings, orders issued as fires threaten homes in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Evacuation warnings have been issued as crews work to get control of two wildfires that broke out in Fresno County on Monday.

The first fire, which authorities are now calling the Flash Fire, started around 3 pm on East Kings Canyon Road near Cove Avenue.

The Flash Fire has since grown to 485 acres and is currently 0% contained.

Firefighters are also battling the Bolt Fire in the area of Palamino Drive and Elwood Road, which is near Wonder Valley Ranch & Resort.

The Bolt Fire has burned through 250 acres of grass and is 0% contained.

More than 100 firefighters from all over the Valley are working to contain the Bolt Fire.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings for Clark Valley, Harmon Peak, and Tretten Canyon due to the fires.

Deputies say there are some smaller evacuation orders within that warning zone closest to the fire.

Residents in those areas should be prepared to evacuate if these fires continue to spread.

The cause of both fires is still under investigation, but thunderstorms brought lightning to that area of Fresno County earlier in the day.

Just miles away from the fires, the storms knocked out power for around 800 PG &E customers in Yokuts Valley.

CAL FIRE reports that there were over 1,000 lightning strikes in Fresno County in the past couple hours.

Crews are working to contain at least three other grass fires in the county, including one that has burned 140 acres near Muscat and Crawford.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

