Former COS sprinter Quincy Hall headed to 2024 Paris Olympics

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former College of the Sequoias sprinter, Quincy Hall, has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning the Men's 400m Final at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene Monday night.

The 25-year-old ran a personal best (44.17) at Oregon's Hayward field, catching 2022 World Champion Michael Norman (44.41) on the final turn.

Hall has only been competing in the 400m for the past two years, switching from the 400m hurdles after the 2022 season.

After receiving All-American honors at COS, Hall transferred to the University of South Carolina where he won the NCAA Outdoor Championship in the 400m hurdles.

The opening ceremonies for the 2024 Olympic games begin Friday, July 26 in Paris.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.